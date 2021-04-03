 Poriborton Foundation commemorates Int’l Day of Happiness

Video
Home Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Life & Style Desk

Poriborton Foundation celebrates International Day of Happiness 2021 in a unique way by sharing happiness with the underprivileged children of Rayerbazar Dhaka on March 20. The organization collaborated with Sugar Rush Cupcakery & Just Cake Things to distribute cupcakes as a surprise to the children. The teams spent a full day dancing, singing and celebrating the birthday of a girl named Nazifa.
Poriborton started their journey as a foundation on this day with a mission to spread happiness and bring positive change by working unitedly to find ways to support vulnerable individuals in our communities in order to achieve their full potential.
Its vision is to work unitedly to find innovative ways to empower the youth to bring social changes. The founder of Poriborton Foundation Barrister Ahsan Bhuiyan said, "We built his platform with the aim of mobilizing a movement for positive change. We want to help address social issues of inequality, discrimination and vulnerability while strengthening communities and envisioning a world that is better, I call upon everyone to help bring Poriborton and to work together to change the world around us".
National Cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim sent a heart warming video message expressing his support and well wishes for Poriborton Foundation, which was posted on Poriborton's Facebook official Facebook page.


