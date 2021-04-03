Video
Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:13 PM
Home Life & Style

India Food Festival at Inter Continental Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Life & Style Desk

InterContinental Dhaka, is celebrating the journey of spices "Indian Food Festival".
Prominent Chef Hardev Singh Saini showcased his expertise in Nortli-Indian preparations especially Dehlvi and Mughlai cuisine. Vikram K Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh inaugurated the festival.
Various Indian signature dishes were presented with the Concept from Kerala to Kashmir. The buffet spread contain Drink Station, Delhi Ke Chat Live DOSA Station, Kebab Tawa Station consist of Beef Boti, Shredded Mirchi Beef, Beef Kebab along with live station to combine the taste of authenticity in the main dish corner as one can have Andhra Fish Curry, Ajwani Fish Curry.
Kerla style Beef Curry, Methi Murgh, Balti Murgh, Murgh Tikka Butter Masala, Goslit Banjara. Rara Murgh, Mangalorean Prawn Curry, Jhengha Malai Curry, Paneer khurchan, Paneer Lachha Palak, Rajmah Raseala, Dal Jarad, Hydrabadi Biryani which are the only few names that enrich the buffet dinner at "Elements". In the dessert segment, various mouthwatering delicious Indian desserts adds more attractions to this food festival.
High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami stated, "Food festival is the happiest way to get to know the other countries because after all food is the most basic and pleasurable way to interact with other countries, obviously in Bangladesh Indian food is not unfamiliar just as in India where Bangla food is not unfamiliar but what always nice is to see a range and variety of food and be able to have an authentic taste."
The Indian Food festival will be concluded at April 3.


