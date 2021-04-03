

A journey to the root of ethnicity

The country's fashion houses go abuzz with the collections of Boishakh. This year the customers can buy their products from the outlet, maintaining standard health protocol. Indeed no lockdown is imposed now like the past year.

Monnujan Nargis, the CEO and head of the design team of Le Reve, said, "The excitement of embracing life after Covid-19 is the main inspiration of our Boishakh collection.

The classic Le Reve styles are also embellished with Baishakhi colors and designs. In addition to the eye-catching stock of women's muslin, half silk and cotton sarees kameez, skirts, tunics, coats, cotton and exclusive sarees, salwar kameez sets and harem pants are also kept. Le Reve's amazing Boishakhi Panjabis are specially bedecked with trendy motifs and embroideries. Men will also find trendy Tee, Polo, short and long sleeve casual, formal & comfort shirts for all ages. The comfortable Tencel style has been added to the pajama pants collection that is suitable for indoor-outdoor-office wear. V, round and Henley collar T-shirts for boys, Punjabi, polo, short sleeve shirts and sarees for girls as well as cotton and party frocks, skirt-bodice sets, tunics, salwar kameez sets have been kept.















