Saturday, 3 April, 2021, 3:13 PM
Home Life & Style

A journey to the root of ethnicity

Published : Saturday, 3 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Life & Style Desk

Bangalis around the world are all set to celebrate Pahela Boishakh in yet another pandemic-hit year. Last year the Pahela Boishakh was celebrated when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its worst form. This year also the situation doesn't change much as the Covid-19 cases surged alarmingly again. But still the most celebrated festival is returning with a message of new hope and joy.
The country's fashion houses go abuzz with the collections of Boishakh. This year the customers can buy their products from the outlet, maintaining standard health protocol. Indeed no lockdown is imposed now like the past year.
Monnujan Nargis, the CEO and head of the design team of Le Reve, said, "The excitement of embracing life after Covid-19 is the main inspiration of our Boishakh collection.
This collection features new styles, motifs and traditional color combinations. Besides the timeless red-white combination, all the colors that match with white such as orange, green, pink, fuchsia, maroon, blue, chocolate have been brought up. At the same time, you can see the mustard, peach, melon, lavender, various shades of gray and the color block techniques on an earthy palette. The special attraction this time is the print and placement of our Kanthastich as a motif. Some of the popular prints from the international runway such as ikat, ethnic geometry and ethnic forestry print containing large leaves, paisley and floral designs have been selected. Festive yet comfortable fabrics such as viscose satin, georgette and slab and cotton, ramie cotton, satin, georgette, felly, organza, muslin, half silk, voile and textured fabrics are specially brought for the highest festive-comfort. Decorated with a mix of local and international silhouettes like cut-&-sew, frill and flair, tie belt, trendy sleeves and necklines, this wonderful Boishakh collection is already available in all stores and online."Some brand-new styles have been added in all sections including women, men, boys and girls centering on Boishakh. For example, there are retro-wrap and shrug-style tunics for women along with casual shirts and colorful Panjabis made of comfortable viscose fabric for men. A variety of pajama-cum-trouser pants have been added for boys to wear with Punjabi and casual attire. The biggest surprise is in the girls' collection. This is the first time that an excellent collection of colorful ready-made sarees has been made for little girls.
The classic Le Reve styles are also embellished with Baishakhi colors and designs. In addition to the eye-catching stock of women's muslin, half silk and cotton sarees kameez, skirts, tunics, coats, cotton and exclusive sarees, salwar kameez sets and harem pants are also kept. Le Reve's amazing Boishakhi Panjabis are specially bedecked with trendy motifs and embroideries. Men will also find trendy Tee, Polo, short and long sleeve casual, formal & comfort shirts for all ages. The comfortable Tencel style has been added to the pajama pants collection that is suitable for indoor-outdoor-office wear. V, round and Henley collar T-shirts for boys, Punjabi, polo, short sleeve shirts and sarees for girls as well as cotton and party frocks, skirt-bodice sets, tunics, salwar kameez sets have been kept.


Recipe


