BJP to get more than 200 seats in WB: Modi

KOLKATA, Apr 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more than 200 seats in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls. PM Modi was addressing a public meeting in Bengal's Jaynagar.

The legislative assembly comprises 294 Members of Legislative Assembly, which include 294 members directly elected from single-seat constituencies. Its term is five years, unless sooner dissolved.

Modi further accused Mamata Banerjee of "insulting the culture of Bengal" and "disliking" his temple visits as he hit back at her party Trinamool Congress for accusing him of violating the poll code with his Bangladesh trip.

"Didi did not like me praying at the Ma Kali temple in Bangladesh. We are not seasonal with our religious belief," said the PM, campaigning at Jaynagar in Bengal today as parts of the state voted in the second round of polling.

This was his first response to the Trinamool calling his Bangladesh trip unethical and in violation of the model code. Taking shots at Mamata Banerjee, the PM also referred to the most high-profile constituency in this round, Nandigram, where the Chief Minister faces a tough challenge from her former aide-turned-BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Coming down heavily on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo's frustration has grown after the first phase of voting that took place on March 27.

"She wrote a letter to many leaders of the country for help. Didi is seeking support from those whom she considers as outsiders and tourists and didn't give time for a meeting," he added. -HT

The Prime Minister's refernce was about a letter written by Banerjee last week to leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik, stating, "I strongly believe that the time has come for a united and effective struggle against BJP's attacks on democracy and Constitution"

PM Modi stated that he won't allow Banerjee to abuse people's devotion and the identity of Ram Krishna Paramhans, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, and Swami Vivekananda. "Didi, if you want to appease anyone, you have every right to do so. You want to abuse me, keep abusing me," he added.

He also took a jibe at Banerjee for 'cool cool' comment, saying her party is not 'cool', but a 'shool' (thorn), that gave pain to the people of Bengal. "Now, I am listening to Didi saying - 'cool, cool'. Didi, Trinamool is not cool, it is a 'shool'. Trinamool is a 'shool' that gave unbearable pain to people of Bengal," he added.

Banerjee, earlier in the day, urged the voters to maintain their cool and cast their votes for her party. "During election cast your votes peacefully. Keep in mind, 'cool cool Trinamool, thanda thanda cool cool, vote pabe joda phool'. Keep your mind cool for 48 hours," Banerjee said in Nandigram.

Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election began at 7am and is currently underway. In phase 2, voting is being held on 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur. Nandigram is experiencing the most high-profile contest with Banerjee and Adhikari taking on each other.