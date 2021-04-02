Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Advisory body recommends closure of book fair

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 on Thursday recommended closing down the Ekushey Boi Mela (Book Fair) due to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the country.
The committee also made some other recommendations in a press
release Thursday signed by its president Dr Mohammad Shahidullah.
It recommended increasing the number of beds and ICU facilities in every hospital, both in and outside Dhaka. They also recommended to arrange seamless testing facilities for suspected Covid-19 patients and to keep in mind that the number of Covid-19 tests might increase in the coming days and procure test kits in advance.
The press release also said to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further, all kinds of social gatherings should be banned.
"We thank the prime minister's office for already giving an 18-point directive to contain the spread of Covid-19. But to make these directives effective, guidance on implementing the program and preparation is required," the release also said.
To understand the current Covid-19 transmission rate "Genetic sequencing" needs to be done and it is necessary to provide instructions and financial resources for this, the press release added.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BJP to get more than 200 seats in WB: Modi
Advisory body recommends closure of book fair
Govt decision to increase transport fare condemned
Tribunal orders CID to probe into Samia’s case
Launch fare raised by 60pc
EC postpones all polls due to rise in C-19 cases
HC blocks Tufan from seeking bail for 6-months in corruption case
John Kerry arrives Apr 9


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft