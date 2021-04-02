Advisory body recommends closure of book fair

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 on Thursday recommended closing down the Ekushey Boi Mela (Book Fair) due to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the country.

The committee also made some other recommendations in a press

release Thursday signed by its president Dr Mohammad Shahidullah.

It recommended increasing the number of beds and ICU facilities in every hospital, both in and outside Dhaka. They also recommended to arrange seamless testing facilities for suspected Covid-19 patients and to keep in mind that the number of Covid-19 tests might increase in the coming days and procure test kits in advance.

The press release also said to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further, all kinds of social gatherings should be banned.

"We thank the prime minister's office for already giving an 18-point directive to contain the spread of Covid-19. But to make these directives effective, guidance on implementing the program and preparation is required," the release also said.

To understand the current Covid-19 transmission rate "Genetic sequencing" needs to be done and it is necessary to provide instructions and financial resources for this, the press release added.








