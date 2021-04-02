Govt decision to increase transport fare condemned



Passengers scramble to get on buses after waiting for hours at Signboard in Narayanganj on Thursday as buses run at half capacity following the government instructions to contain the surge in coronavirus infection. PHOTO: OBSERVER

They said despite having prior bitter experience of public transport sectors during pandemic period and without arranging alternatives the government should not have imposed such an improper decision.

It mounted people's sufferings inexpressibly, added the experts. They also identified the decision to postpone ridesharing system especially motorcycle ridesharing as erroneous.

Professor Dr Akter Mahmud of the Urban and Regional Planning Department of Jahangirnagar University told the Daily Observer, "The decision to raise bus fare is totally unfair and discriminatory. Generally, low and middle income people use public transport. Now, they couldn't travel in public transport due to the shortage of transport and cost."

"Offices are running in full swing. On the other hand, transports are carrying 50 percent passengers against their capacity. This is making chaos on roads and transport sectors. It also helps Covid-19 transmission instead of stopping it," he added.

Dr Akter Mahmud suggested that the government should have given incentives to the transport owners and workers without hiking transport fare. Ridesharing services should not be stopped.

DR Adil Mohammed Khan, General Secretary of Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), said, "Currently the policymakers of our country are staying far away from general people. They cannot understand the sufferings of general citizens. Therefore, such kind of imprudent decision has been taken."

Having prior experiences of transport sectors and without making alternatives the government should not take this decision. Many countries have made public transports free for their citizens amid the ongoing pandemic, he said.

Professor Shamsul Hoque, a teacher of BUET and a prominent urban planner and expert, said the public transport system in the country is totally uncontrolled and it is unmanageable with the present infrastructure.

"The government wants to do better in transport system. But, all initiatives are going in vain only for shortsighted policymaking. Many unprofessional and unskilled people are in the government policymaking bodies. This is totally unacceptable," he added.

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, an organization working for the welfare of passengers, demanded cancellation of the decision of the government.

It demanded that the decision of carrying passengers half of its capacity in public transports and collecting 60 percent additional fare has to be canceled and the transports has to return to the previous system.

A special committee formed to set public transport fare on Monday proposed a 60 percent hike in bus fare, hours after the government directed all public transport to operate at 50 percent of their capacity and maintain health safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, Dhaka city dwellers passed another day of sufferings due to shortage of public transports.

Visiting different parts of the city on Thursday it was found that a huge number of people were not able to board public transports to reach their offices or desired destinations because of limited number of buses and reduced seat capacity.

Failing to get into buses, many commuters demonstrated, blocking the roads in several parts of Dhaka.

In Khilkhet, office goers demonstrated as buses coming from Uttara were already half full and were refusing to take any passengers from the area around 9:00am.

Traffic movement was halted for some time, creating gridlock there. Amid protests, some buses later took passengers and the traffic situation eased gradually, witnesses said.

In the morning, there were crowds of waiting passengers at various bus stops and intersections in the capital's Jatrabari, Khilgaon, Bishwa Road, Rampura and so on.

Due to shortage of buses passengers and commuters were forced to hire CNG-run auto-rickshaws and rickshaws at exorbitant cost.

Those who didn't afford to hire CNG-run auto-rickshaws and rickshaws they were seen walking towards their destinations.

Besides, several hundred motorcycle riders, who earned their livelihood through ride-sharing, demonstrated in front of Jatiya Press club around 11:30am to protest Bangladesh Road Transport Authority's (BRTA) bar on operating ridesharing services.

As a result, traffic movement on the road stalled, creating a jam that spilled over to adjacent roads.







