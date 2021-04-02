Tribunal orders CID to probe into Samia’s case

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Thursday ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to investigate a case filed by Dhaka University teacher Samia Rahman under Digital Security Act.

The tribunal also fixed May 20 for submission of probe report in the case.

Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Joglul Hossain of the Cyber Tribunal of Dhaka passed the order after a day of filing of the case.

On Wednesday Samia , a teacher of Journalism Department at Dhaka University (DU), filed a case under the Digital Security Act against one Alex Martin who sent an e-mail from Chicago where he raised allegation of Samia's plagiarism.

The judge took the case into cognizance and recorded the complainant's statements that day and fixed Thursday for order in this regard.

DU authority conducted an inquiry into the allegations contained in the e-mail and demoted her from Associate Professor to Assistant Professor.

Samia claimed that no e-mail was ever sent from Chicago Journal and there is no man named Alex Martin in the Chicago Journal.

In the case statements said that an email -- said to be from the University of Chicago Press Journal -- based on which the DU probe body on September 15, 2017, recommended her demotion from associate professor to assistant professor, bringing allegations of plagiarism, was fake and fabricated.

In September 2016, a committee headed by the then Vice-Chancellor (Education) of Dhaka University, Professor Nasreen Ahmad, formed a committee to investigate the allegation. After a long investigation, the investigation committee submitted their report in 2019. According to the report, the allegation of theft of Samia-Marjan has been confirmed. Then on January 26, the university syndicate demoted Samia Rahman and Mahfuzul Haque Marjan on charges of plagiarism in academic research.







