Launch fare raised by 60pc

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

The shipping ministry on Thursday increased the inland passenger launch fare by 60 per cent amid the current coronavirus pandemic situation.
At a press briefing held at the secretariat, the state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the fare rates for all seats, except cabins, had been increased, said a press release issued by the ministry.
Earlier the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority on Wednesday sent recommendations to the ministry in this regard following a proposal from the launch operators after the authorities instructed
them to carry 50 per cent of passengers against the capacity.
The decision was taken after the prime minister's office issued an 18-point instruction on Monday aiming at containing the rise in coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile the bus operators across the country on Wednesday started carrying 50 per cent passengers against their capacity with 60 per cent increase in fares.
The fare rate for carrying a passenger per kilometre is Tk 1.70 for up to 100 kilometres routes and Tk 1.40 for more than 100 kilometres route while the minimum fare per passenger on launches is Tk 18 for usual time.
Following the 60 per cent increase in fare, the fare for carrying a passenger per kilometre from now on is Tk 2.72 for up to 100 kilometres routes and Tk 2.24 for more than 100 kilometres route while the minimum fare per passenger of launches is Tk 28.80.
The press briefing was attended, among others, by the shipping ministry secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chwodhury and BIWTA chairman commodore Golam Sadeq.     -Agencies


