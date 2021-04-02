EC postpones all polls due to rise in C-19 cases

Considering that a new variant of novel coronavirus is transmitting across the country alarmingly, the Election Commission has decided to postpone all elections including 371 union parishad (UP), 11 municipalities and by-polls to the Laxmipur-2 parliamentary constituency which were supposed to be held on April 11.

"We have decided to postpone elections to 371 union parishad, 11 municipalities and by-election to the Laxmipur-2 parliamentary seat which were scheduled for April 11. We have also postponed the decision of announcing polls schedule Sunamganj-3 by-polls," Ashoke Kumar Debnath, Additional Secretary of the EC told reporters after 78th meeting of Commission at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city Agargaon area on Thursday.

He said the Commission has taken the decision considering the present situation of Covid-19 in the country.

Replying to a query, the senior official said the EC did not take any decision about the postponed elections. When the situation become normal, then the EC will inform the date of these polls. The EC will not announce any election schedule of polls in the current situation prevailing across the country, he added.

EC officials said 73 Chairmen candidates of the 371 UPs have been elected uncontested as they were lone candidates. All the elected candidates nominated by the ruling Awami League.

Meanwhile, On March 3, the EC declared polls schedule that 371 union parishad polls will be held on April 11 in 19 districts in the first phase where the Commission will use EVMs in 30 UPs polls. The Commission has a plan to hold over 4,000 UPs polls in six or seven phases across the country. There are around 4,500 union councils -- the lowest tier of local government -- in Bangladesh. The last elections to more than 4,000 Union Parishad were held in six phases from March to June in 2016.





