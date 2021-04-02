HC blocks Tufan from seeking bail for 6-months in corruption case

The High Court (HC) on Thursday blocked Tufan Sarkar, an expelled Sramik League leader of Bogura, for six months from seeking bail from any court of the country for committing fraudulence in a corruption case filed against him with the court.

Tufan Sarkar, who came to limelight after 'raping' a college girl and shaving heads of both the victim and her mother in Bogura.

The HC also discharged a rule issued earlier by the same HC bench about the bail of Tufan on September 9 last year.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after the matter came to the fore that the petitioner Tufan Sarkar filed a fresh petition seeking bail before it even though a rule was pending over the issue.

Lawyer Barrister Sazzad Hossain stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while lawyer Shah Alam Sarker appeared for Tufan Sarkar.

Filing a fresh bail petition with the HC while a rule, issued by the same court earlier on the same case remains pending, is a forgery, said ACC's lawyer Sazzad Hossain.

On December 31 in 2018, the ACC filed the case with Bogura Sadar Police Station against Tufan for amassing wealth of Tk 1.59 crore illegally.

In the case, Tufan filed a petition with the HC seeking bail. Following his petition, the HC bench had issued a rule asking the ACC and government to explain why Tufan Sarkar, should not be granted bail in the case.

Later, On March 9, Tufan filed another petition seeking bail in the case hiding the information of the pending rule issued on September 9 last year.

When the matter came to the notice of the court, Tufan's lawyer Shah Alam Sarker offered apology saying that he was not aware about the earlier rule issued by the same bench.

The HC bench, however, exonerated lawyer Shah Alam Sarker after accepting his apology.

Tufan, on July 17 in 2017 reportedly abducted the student from her home and raped her and then asked his cadres and Bogura municipality woman councillor Marzia Akter to make sure everything was hushed up.

They picked up the student and her mother on July 26 the same year and tortured them for four hours and then shaved their heads.

The victim's mother then filed a rape and torture case against 10 people, including Tufan, his wife Asha Sarkar, Asha's elder sister and the councillor.

Police arrested Tufan on July 29 in 2017, now in the Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur.











