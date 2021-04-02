

John Kerry arrives Apr 9

person to attend the "Leaders Summit on Climate".

US President Joe Biden has invited Prime Minister Hasina and 40 world leaders, to the summit to be held on April 22 and 23. The virtual summit will be live-streamed for public viewing.

"We're happy that Kerry is coming. We worked with him before, too, he will hand over the invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in person to attend the "Leaders Summit on Climate," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters on Wednesday night.

"We'll be happy to convey our priority issues. We'll also share the steps that Bangladesh has taken so far," Dr Momen said.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Abu Dhabi,?New Delhi, and Dhaka April 1-9, 2021,?for consultations on increasing climate ambition?..." the State Department said.

The "Leaders Summit on Climate" will underscore the urgency - and the economic benefits - of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.

Kerry kicks off his trip on Thursday from India that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh, which experts say is especially vulnerable to climate change as it has large numbers of people living in areas barely above sea level, and lacks infrastructure to protect them.

US climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with South Asian leaders in an effort to narrow differences on climate change goals to slow global warming, the State Department said.

He said Bangladesh believes that adaptation is not enough and there has to be mitigation and Bangladesh needs support as promised by others. "It should be Kerry's special target."

Dr Momen said Bangladesh did not create the problem and those responsible countries should share responsibility of rehabilitating and protecting people from the river erosions.

During his recent meeting with Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry, the foreign minister discussed the global issue of climate change, and the possible US-Bangladesh collaboration in this connection.

The Foreign Minister recollected the vital contribution of Kerry towards the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and welcomed the decision of the US to return to the Paris Agreement.







