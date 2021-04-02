Parts of Dhaka city go without WASA water



With a heat wave sweeping the capital, sufferings of many city dwellers increased due to an acute crisis of water over the last few weeks. Residents of Shanir Akhra gather at a water pump site on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However the WASA authority claims, there is no water crisis anywhere in Dhaka. However, there may be a temporary crisis in some areas where water supply lines are being repaired. This problem will be solved very soon.

Residents of Shantinagar area have been in water crisis for the last four months. Life is going on by buying water from WASA tanker vehicles. Many tenants are leaving the area due to the water crisis.

Josna Lipi, a resident of Shantinagar, said, "We have no WASA water supply in our area for four months. Water was bought through WASA vehicles. The house owner supply water for 30 minutes a day. That is the way we lead our life."

Rokeya Begum, the owner of the Shantinagar house, said, "I fetch four or five carts of water every day. I have to buy water Tk 2,000 to Tk 3,000 per day." She also said, "The cost of living has increased because of buying mineral water for drinking purpose."

"If I call them in the morning, they comes in the afternoon. If I call in the afternoon, the water arrives at night" she alleged.

"For this reason, four tenants of my house have left the area," Rokeya Begum added.

On the other hand, residents of Mirpur 1 area staged a street protest on Wednesday demanding solution to the water crisis. They took to the streets with empty water jugs and protested.

Abdul Matin, a resident of Mirpur 1, said, "There is no water in their area day after day. Without water, the livelihood of the people of the whole area has become miserable. He also said that if this situation continues, the Mirpur residence will block the road."

Women, children and the elderly people of Shanir Akhra, Donia, Jatrabari areas stand in long queue to collect drinking water on a daily basis. Residents of these areas complained that WASA never provided clean water in their area. Earlier, they work with dirty water but now it has stopped supplying water in their area.

The residents of these areas said, despite repeated complaints, the issue has not been resolved. The WASA authorities only give assurance to solve the problem

Regarding these complains, AM Mostafa Tarek chief information officer of Dhaka WASA told to the Daily Observer that, "There is no water crisis anywhere in Dhaka. However, we are working on water collection process and water supply lines to improve WASA services. This can lead to water crisis in some places for a few days. But this problem is temporary and will be solved soon," he added.

"The water crisis has also been created due to falling water levels in some areas" claimed Mostafa Tareq.





At the beginning of the dry season water crisis grips the people of Santinagar, Shanir Akhra, Donia, Jatrabari, Mirpur and some other parts of the capital.However the WASA authority claims, there is no water crisis anywhere in Dhaka. However, there may be a temporary crisis in some areas where water supply lines are being repaired. This problem will be solved very soon.Residents of Shantinagar area have been in water crisis for the last four months. Life is going on by buying water from WASA tanker vehicles. Many tenants are leaving the area due to the water crisis.Josna Lipi, a resident of Shantinagar, said, "We have no WASA water supply in our area for four months. Water was bought through WASA vehicles. The house owner supply water for 30 minutes a day. That is the way we lead our life."Rokeya Begum, the owner of the Shantinagar house, said, "I fetch four or five carts of water every day. I have to buy water Tk 2,000 to Tk 3,000 per day." She also said, "The cost of living has increased because of buying mineral water for drinking purpose.""If I call them in the morning, they comes in the afternoon. If I call in the afternoon, the water arrives at night" she alleged."For this reason, four tenants of my house have left the area," Rokeya Begum added.On the other hand, residents of Mirpur 1 area staged a street protest on Wednesday demanding solution to the water crisis. They took to the streets with empty water jugs and protested.Abdul Matin, a resident of Mirpur 1, said, "There is no water in their area day after day. Without water, the livelihood of the people of the whole area has become miserable. He also said that if this situation continues, the Mirpur residence will block the road."Women, children and the elderly people of Shanir Akhra, Donia, Jatrabari areas stand in long queue to collect drinking water on a daily basis. Residents of these areas complained that WASA never provided clean water in their area. Earlier, they work with dirty water but now it has stopped supplying water in their area.The residents of these areas said, despite repeated complaints, the issue has not been resolved. The WASA authorities only give assurance to solve the problemRegarding these complains, AM Mostafa Tarek chief information officer of Dhaka WASA told to the Daily Observer that, "There is no water crisis anywhere in Dhaka. However, we are working on water collection process and water supply lines to improve WASA services. This can lead to water crisis in some places for a few days. But this problem is temporary and will be solved soon," he added."The water crisis has also been created due to falling water levels in some areas" claimed Mostafa Tareq.