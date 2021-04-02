31 high-risk districts identified  by DGHS

As many as 31 districts have been identified as corona-risky zones as the second wave of the deadly virus is spreading faster across the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared 31 districts as high risky areas.

The districts are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajbari, Feni, Noakhali, Chandpur, Shariatpur, Laxmipur, Comilla, Barisal,

Rajshahi, Bogura, Narail, Nilphamari, Gazipur, Gazipur. , Madaripur, Naogaon, Rangpur, Kishoreganj, Natore, Tangail and Cox's Bazar.

Corona infection has soared over the last 15 days. During this time more than 52,000 people have been affected and more than 500 people have died. On an average, 34 people die every day. ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "The identification rate in each of these districts is above 10 percent.

In some districts, the detection rate has risen from 15 to 20 percent. In some districts, the detection rate is above 20 percent.

Meanwhile, with the rise in corona infection hospitals are struggling to accommodate patients in ICU due to lack of beds. As for general beds for patients the city has only 646 beds both in public and private corona dedicated hospitals.

And there are only 50 empty ICU beds. Of them, there are only 265 vacancies in the government hospitals and there are only five empty ICU beds. Over five thousand people have been affected in the last seven days. More than half of them are residents of the capital.

In this situation, experts have urged authorities concerned to increase the number of corona dedicated hospital. More affected people are being hospitalized than ever before after the start of the second wave of the virus.

But there has been a shortage of beds compared to the demand. "So we have to look at increasing the beds quickly. Otherwise the situation will take a terrible turn," said Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

In the country, Corona is moving towards 'peak' again, commented Prof Dr Nazrul Islam.

He said, "Defying health rules people are moving here and there and still they are not fully aware of the deadly virus which is the main reason for increasing Covid-19 infection."

"We have to take effective action now. Isolation, institutional quarantine, strict adherence to hygiene rules should increase and overcrowding in office-shopping malls should reduce," he added.

Prof. Dr. Nazrul Islam further said, "Citizens should pay attention to personal security. Face mask have to be uses. Corona control is not possible without integrated awareness of the administration and the citizens. Hygiene rules must be observed along with vaccination. Corona has spread to all corners of the country. For this, awareness should be raised all over the country.

This is a serious matter. Screening should be conducted in buses, trains, public transport. Corona control is possible if the program is taken simultaneously from all sides, he said.







