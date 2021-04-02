Foreign envoys to visit Bhasan Char tomorrow

The ambassadors and the high commissioners stationed in Dhaka will visit Bhasan Char on April 3 to see the facilities in place for Rohingyas.

"Envoys representing Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America will visit Bhasan Char on April 3 to see the facilities in place for Rohingyas there," Foreign Ministry official said.

The ambassadors and the high commissioners of the diplomatic missions were invited to participate in a government-led visit to Bhasan Char.

Earlier, an UN team visited Bhasan Char from March 17 - 20.

"Envoys look forward to continuing the dialogue with the Government of Bangladesh on its Bhasan Char project, as well as with the UN and other relevant partners following the visit," official said.

During this first visit to Bhasan Char by some of the heads of mission whose countries are contributing to the Rohingya response, participants will have an opportunity to see some of the facilities and services on the island.

They will have a chance to meet with relocated Rohingyas, authorities, and others living and working there. COVID-19 protocols will be followed in accordance with the regulations and guidelines of the Government of Bangladesh, said a joint media release on Thursday.

Further conversations are needed, especially between the Government of Bangladesh and UN to discuss the policy and technical issues in detail, it said.

The government has planned to relocate 1 lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char to decongest the overcrowded camps in Cox's Bazar that have temporarily been accommodating nearly a million of Rohingyas with many more thousands born each year.

The government said the deteriorating security situation due to prolonged stay of these frustrated people in Cox's Bazar also compelled the government of Bangladesh to come up with a contingency plan and develop Bhashan Char from its own budgetary allocation.

Accordingly, the government invested more than $350 million to develop the island.

The 13,000-acre island has all modern amenities, year-round fresh water, beautiful lake and proper infrastructure and enhanced facilities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

These include uninterrupted supply of electricity and water, agricultural plots, cyclone shelters, two hospitals, four community clinics, mosques, warehouses, telecommunication services, police station, recreation and learning centers, playgrounds, etc.

In contrast to the makeshift structures of the camps in Cox's Bazar, the accommodation in Bhashan Char is strongly-built with concrete foundation which can withstand natural disasters such as cyclones and tidal waves, said the government. Super Cyclone Amphan proved the strength of the structures of Bhashan Char, it said.

Contrary to the apprehension of some quarters about the feasibility of the island, Bhashan Char stood firm against the massive storm, said Despite the heightened tidal wave, all the 1,440 houses and 120 shelter stations in the island remained unharmed, the statement said.

The MoFA said the government of Bangladesh has ensured adequate supply of food along with proper sanitation and medical facilities for Rohingyas in Bhashan Char.

Appropriate hospitals with highly-qualified health professionals, adequate Covid-19 testing and treatment facilities are there in place, it said.

In addition to government agencies, around 22 NGOs are already there to extend all possible support to the relocated Rohingyas. Adequate security has been ensured in the island by deploying police personnel, including policewomen, and the area is fully covered with CCTV cameras.








