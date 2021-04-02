Highest ever 6,469 C-19 infections in a day

Video
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:37 AM
59 more patients die

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

As many as 59 more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Thursday while 6,469 more new people were affected during the same time.
The death figure in the last 24 hours was the highest daily figure since 30 June last year when 64 deaths was recorded, bringing the death toll in the country to 9,105.      
The infection rate of Thursday was 22.94 percent, the highest detection in the country, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases to 617,764.
The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.48 percent.
Besides, 2,539 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 544,938 with an 88.21 percent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
Meanwhile, 28,198 samples were tested in 226 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,698,774 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the latest day's victims, 35 were men and 24 were women. 57 of them died in different hospitals across the country while two at home.
Of the deceased, 40 were from Dhaka, five each from Chattogram and Sylhet, two each from Rajshahi and Rangpur, four from Khulna and one from
Barishal Division. The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,847 of the total deceased were men and 2,258 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,830,627 lives and infected 129,594,382 people across the world till Thursday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 104,500,042 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December, 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


