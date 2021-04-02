Rajshahi College steps into 149th year

RAJSHAHI, Apr 1: Rajshahi College, one of the oldest colleges in the country, stepped into its 149th year on Thursday but no programmes to celebrate the moment due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prof Abdul Khaleque, Principal of the college, said Rajshahi College was the first institution in the territories to offer bachelor and honours degree courses in various disciplines since 1878 after its establishment in 1873.

It's also the third oldest institution of higher education in Bangladesh after Dhaka College and Chittagong College.

Starting with only six students in 1873, the college is teaching around 26,000 students in higher secondary, bachelor, honours and postgraduate courses at present. -BSS





