BNP leader Mosharraf, wife infected with C-19

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and his wife Bilkis Akhter have been infected with coronavirus.
The couple was admitted to Square Hospitals in the city on Wednesday night, their son Barrister Khandaker Maruf Hossain said on Thursday.
He said his parents have been receiving treatment for the virus infections at the isolation centre of the hospital.
Maruf said Moshharf and Bilkis underwent Covid tests on Tuesday and their report came out positive on Wednesday.
A former teacher of Dhaka University, Mosharraf was the health minister during the rule of BNP-led four-party alliance.    -UNB


