Covid surge: Sylhet tourist spots closed for 2 weeks

SYLHET, Apr 1: All tourist spots in Sylhet district have been shut down for the next two weeks to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The directive has come from the local administration in the wake of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh.

Mohammad Altaf Hossain, superintendent of Tourist Police Sylhet Region, said that all hotels, motels, resorts and tourist spots will remain shut for two weeks as per a government order.

He also urged people to wear face masks and follow other health protocols.

On March 18 last year, all tourist spots in the district were shut down to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases. The restrictions were revoked on September 9, subject to 25 conditions.

Government 18-point directives

In the wake of the fresh surge in the Covid-19 infections, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on March 29, issued an 18-point directive for the next two weeks in an effort to restrict the spread of the coronavirus in Bangladesh. -UNB







