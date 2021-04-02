Video
Promoting respect for rights a global effort, says US

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States has said promoting respect for human rights is not something they can do alone but is best accomplished working with their allies and partners across the globe, including Bangladesh.
The US State Department released the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, an annual report required by U.S. law on Tuesday, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.
Guided by the United Nations' Universal Declarations on Human Rights and subsequent human rights treaties, the country reports do not draw legal conclusions, rate countries, or declare whether they failed to meet standards.
The United States said it is committed to a world in which human rights are protected, their defenders are celebrated, and those who commit human rights abuses are held accountable.
As the United States and Bangladesh discuss common challenges, promoting democracy, good governance, and human rights will remain paramount, as discussed by Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in their February 21 phone call.
The United States and Bangladesh remain partners in addressing these matters together, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden is committed to a foreign policy that unites our democratic values with our diplomatic leadership, and one that is centered on the defense of democracy and the protection of human rights, it said.


