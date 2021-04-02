

Expand OMS sales, strictly monitor commodity prices



The TCB will sell products for 6 days through 500 mobile trucks including 100 points in Dhaka and 20 points in Chattogram districts. A buyer will be allowed to buy maximum 4kg sugar, 2kg lentil and 5 litres of soybean oil, from TCB's sales centres.



However, given the size of Dhaka and its millions of low income people, we don't think, 500 mobile trucks operating in 100 spots are enough. TCB must expand its OMS sales by increasing the number of mobile trucks and include 200 more spots in the city. It has to do the same in Chottogram districts too as well as introduce OMS sales in a limited scale at other divisional cities. Though the state-owned corporation is reported to operate in all district headquarters and upazilas through dealers, it is important to ensure fair price for the consumers through strict monitoring. More to it, as we are left with some 10 days before entering Ramadan, we advice the sales of TCB goods to continue for 10 days instead of 6 days.



In fact, it is not only with TCB supplied commodities for the low income segment, it is crucial to control prices of all kitchen market items right from this moment.



Barely a couple of weeks ago, we had expressly penned an editorial on the topic of controlling prices of edible and kitchen commodities before Ramadan. It was published in the wake of a sudden price hike of edible oil, now the price is reportedly to be hiked once more before the holy month begins. It was not expected, and it is important to prevent further hikes.



However, Mobile courts can help by taking action against hoarders. We believe, it is also time to engage volunteers from communities to assist our law enforcers, so to help in detecting dubious shop keepers and sellers involved in making a quick buck through illegal price hike. Additionally, steps should be geared up for uninterrupted import of kitchen items. Containers carrying food items at Chittagong port must be cleared quickly.



In particular, we would expect, representatives from wholesale markets, kitchen market associations and bodies to fully comply with law enforcement agencies, so to keep prices of daily essentials stable.



The government would do a good job, if this year it can set an example of monitoring and controlling kitchen commodity prices by adopting pro-people policies before it is too late.

