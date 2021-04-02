Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Expand OMS sales, strictly monitor commodity prices

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Expand OMS sales, strictly monitor commodity prices

Expand OMS sales, strictly monitor commodity prices

In a bid to keep essential commodity prices stable in kitchen markets for the holy month of Ramadan, the state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has commenced open market sales of commodities at subsidised rates across the country from yesterday.

The TCB will sell products for 6 days through 500 mobile trucks including 100 points in Dhaka and 20 points in Chattogram districts. A buyer will be allowed to buy maximum 4kg sugar, 2kg lentil and 5 litres of soybean oil, from TCB's sales centres.

However, given the size of Dhaka and its millions of low income people, we don't think, 500 mobile trucks operating in 100 spots are enough. TCB must expand its OMS sales by increasing the number of mobile trucks and include 200 more spots in the city. It has to do the same in Chottogram districts too as well as introduce OMS sales in a limited scale at other divisional cities. Though the state-owned corporation is reported to operate in all district headquarters and upazilas through dealers, it is important to ensure fair price for the consumers through strict monitoring.  More to it, as we are left with some 10 days before entering Ramadan, we advice the sales of TCB goods to continue for 10 days instead of 6 days.

In fact, it is not only with TCB supplied commodities for the low income segment, it is crucial to control prices of all kitchen market items right from this moment.

Barely a couple of weeks ago, we had expressly penned an editorial on the topic of controlling prices of edible and kitchen commodities before Ramadan. It was published in the wake of a sudden price hike of edible oil, now the price is reportedly to be hiked once more before the holy month begins. It was not expected, and it is important to prevent further hikes.

However, Mobile courts can help by taking action against hoarders. We believe, it is also time to engage volunteers from communities to assist our law enforcers, so to help in detecting dubious shop keepers and sellers involved in making a quick buck through illegal price hike. Additionally, steps should be geared up for uninterrupted import of kitchen items. Containers carrying food items at Chittagong port must be cleared quickly.

In particular, we would expect, representatives from wholesale markets, kitchen market associations and bodies to fully comply with law enforcement agencies, so to keep prices of daily essentials stable.

The government would do a good job, if this year it can set an example of monitoring and controlling kitchen commodity prices by adopting pro-people policies before it is too late. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Expand OMS sales, strictly monitor commodity prices
Government's 18-point directive a delayed response, confusing
Hefazat orchestrates countrywide mayhem
Cheers to BD-India 50 years of bond
US role in durable solution to Rohingya crisis
Killing spree in Myanmar worries us
Bangladesh at fifty
Bright prospects of  Bangladesh-Bhutan cooperation


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft