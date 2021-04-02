Will E-commerce takeover conventional business?

Dear Sir

E-Commerce market has shown significant increase since 2017. The trend is going upwards ever since. However, as the pandemic hit our nation it created a major opportunity in the e-commerce market. In this lockdown, people have largely shifted to online shopping. Every product is available just a click away.



Will people go back to conventional in-store shopping? The e-commerce market has provided people with convenience and comfort for months and now buyers are accustomed to it. Even though in-store shopping prevails, however, the number of visits to malls by customers has fallen during pandemic. Social media created need to buy products while technology aided to a smooth online transaction. This online platform will only get better and convenient. Therefore, it can be anticipated that people will less frequently visit the supermarket.



Unquestionably, e-commerce is getting popularity especially in big cities. If this business reach to the remote areas of the country, it may take over traditional business in future. Common people should be aware of it and get prepared.



Lamisa Farhana

North South University