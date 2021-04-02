

Gain international recognition for 1971 genocide



The Pakistani army carried out unprecedented destruction and genocide in Bangladesh for nine months of 1971. This massacre was carried out to suppress the aspirations of the Bengalis for independence forever. Five thousand slaughterhouses used in the massacre have been found in different areas since independence.



The biggest massacre was conducted on the night of March 25, 1971, under the name "Operation Searchlight". About 50,000 people were martyred in one night all over the country including Dhaka. The whole of Bangladesh became a place of terror.



This was just the beginning of the genocide. In the next 9 months, 3 million innocent women, men and children were killed. At that time, the Pakistani aggressors and their accomplices created the story of the most barbaric genocide and massacre in history. The brutality of that massacre even surpassed the Holocaust or the Rwandan genocide.



The history of this horrific genocide is not yet internationally recognized. We are celebrating '50 years or golden jubilee 'of independence. Now is the time to establish international recognition of the genocide that took place in 1971 in Bangladesh.



However, there is no force from Bangladesh in gaining international recognition for the genocide of 1971. There are various private efforts to get international recognition for the genocide of 1971. Again, there is no strong government diplomatic initiative.



"Genocide is the intentional act of total or partial destruction of people who are considered to be an ethnic, racial, religious or ethnic group. So genocide is the killing of a member of a group.



According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), 'genocide is a homicide when four or more people are killed in a single incident and there is no break between the killings. Genocide usually takes place in a specific place, where one or more people kill others. '



The world was shocked by the massacre of Jews led by Hitler in World War II. After World War II, in 1948, the United Nations declared genocide a punishable offence under international law. The law defined genocide specifically. The definition of genocide against Pakistan's military junta and its allies can be based on seven conditions:



1. Planned massacre from March to December 1971;

2. Suspected killing of Bengali soldiers, civilians, paramilitaries, police and pilots;

3. The killing of Bengalis who surrendered to Yahiya's so-called general amnesty in September 1971;

4. Hellish torture and killing of thousands of Bengalis in prisons;

5. Rape and murder of women;

6. Killing innocent children; And

7. Intellectual assassination.



Moreover, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum defines genocide as, "An internationally recognized crime where acts are committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group."



These acts fall into five categories: (1) Killing members of the group, (2) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group (3) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part (4) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group & (5) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.



All the crimes in this description took place on the night of March 25, 1971. Meanwhile, Pakistan still promotes the liberation war of 1971 as a 'civil war' or an 'India-Pakistan war'. This genocide and the attempt to distort and dispute the history of the self-sacrifice of three million martyrs have continued. With the international recognition of this genocide, various historical documents will also contain different information about the history of this genocide and its killer states, organizations and individuals. To avoid the responsibility of history, Pakistan has also been obstructing the recognition in various ways and has continued propagandas.



Gain international recognition for 1971 genocide



The United Nations recognizes the brutality of the Armenian genocide. They recognize December 9 as "International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide." Bangladesh also voted in favour of the proposal. Therefore, it is difficult for Bangladesh to get international recognition for March 25, 1971.



Experts say that due to the lack of effective initiatives, the opportunity to recognize the International Day of Genocide on March 25 has been missed. The only way open now is for international recognition of the 1971 genocide. However, even in this case, there is no strong diplomatic initiative.



Since last year, March 25 has been observed as the National Genocide Day and it has been decided to take initiative for international recognition. Liberation War researchers say that the first step towards international recognition is to pass a resolution in the parliaments of different countries. But so far Bangladesh has not been able to cross this step.



According to the United Nations Convention on Genocide, 1948, "Genocide is the criminal act that is committed to completely or partially wipe out any race, ethnic group or religious community." Bangladesh is in favour of the UN Convention recognizing the genocide of 1971. All that is needed now is an effective and efficient diplomatic initiative.



The genocide has been recognized almost 100 years after the efforts of the Armenian people, government, expatriates and diplomats. So, people of Bangladesh, expatriates and diplomats have to work together to gain this recognition.



The genocide that took place across the country must first be established in the international arena. That is why we have to try to get the recognition of genocide from various research institutes and organizations. Recognition will be easier if this work is under the supervision of the state.

Anik Ahmed is pursuing

L.L.B (Hons) at Department of

Law, University of Rajshahi







