

Delay in disposal of cases



The population of Bangladesh is about 161 million. Notwithstanding there is only one judge available on duty for every 1 lakh people - said recently the Law Minister Anisul Haque in the Parliament.



As reported by the Supreme Court, the number of judges in lower courts is 1812. Total number of Justices in Appellate Division as well as High court Division is respectively 8 and 97. As specified by Supreme Court, almost 21500 cases were pending in the Appellate Division, 5 Lakhs cases in the High court Division along with 31 lakh cases in the lower courts till March 2019. The Law Minister affirmed that the pending duration of almost 6 lakhs cases is more than five years in different Courts of Bangladesh.



On 27 February, 2004 renowned writer Humayun Azad was attacked near Dhaka University campus and later on 12th August, he was found dead in his apartment in Munich, Germany. Two cases were filed against the attack and the death caused by it. Henceforth, 15 years have passed but the court is yet to make a decision.



However, as per section 339C of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 time limit for concluding the trial in Magistrates Court is 180 days and 360 days for Sessions Courts. Although article 35 of the Bangladesh Constitution entrenches the right to speedy trial as a fundamental right, in most cases it takes years to conclude the trial.



The scenario of civil cases is not any different. Litigation concerning land disputes goes on for decades. To prevent the delay in civil litigations, amendments were made in the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 from time to time. Lack of implementation of CPC leaves room for the authorities to escape speedy disposal.



Special courts are formed to facilitate speedy remedy. But they too are failing to serve the purpose. Albeit there are provisions in 'Women and children repression(prevention) Act, 2000 to dispose a case within six months, even so the rate of the resolved cases within this duration is less than 5%. Moreover, 37,000 cases are still pending.



Whereas, a grenade attack took place in Habiganj amid an assembly of Awami League in 2005 left slaying 5 people including former Finance minister Shah A M S Kibria. Despite the time limit to dispose the case within 120 days under the Speedy Trial Tribunal, this sensational case still awaits verdict. Ironically, majority of the cases are pending for more than 5 years under speedy trial tribunals.



Studies on ADR system of developing countries show proof of quick disposal of cases and more effective justice system. As per Sri Lanka case studies and Hansen, et al, the Mediation Boards of Sri Lanka resolve 61% of cases within 30 days and 94% within 90 days. Studies of programs in China, India, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico similarly indicate the success of ADR in handling large numbers of cases quickly and efficiently. With a large number of countries including pioneering States of adversarial legal culture like USA, UK, Canada and Australia have made almost simultaneous efforts to get purgedof the traditional stiffness of the system by introducing 'case management' method. This method is designed to reduce dilatory, frivolous, inefficient, and protracted litigation practices.



Also adequate number of judges should be appointed considering their efficiency, skill and professional ability. Besides, amendment of traditional law system is needed for taking the challenge of the twenty-first century. Ergo, necessary measures must be ensured to stop this procrastination of delivering Justice, otherwise delay will defeat justice the way it always has.

The writer is a student, Department of Law,

University of Chittagong







