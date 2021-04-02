

Peaceful protest keeps democracy alive



"At least 10 killed in protests against Modi's visit to Bangladesh," wrote the New York Times on Saturday. "Five killed, dozens injured in anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh," read the headline of a Reuters report on the same day. And German news agency DPA released a story from Dhaka with this headline: "Five more activists killed during anti-Modi protest in Bangladesh."



Hefazat-e-Islam leaders, however, claimed that 17 people were killed during protests over Modi's Bangladesh visit between Friday and Sunday. Regardless of the difference in number of fatalities, the shooting deaths of so many Bangladeshi citizens during protests over the visit of one foreign leader were extremely unfortunate. One unnecessary death is always too many for a country.



The killing of so many protesters has given rise to a fresh debate over the role of the state and efficiency of Bangladesh police to provide security and control crowds without harming human life. The most sacred and fundamental role of every state is to protect the life of its citizens under all circumstances. Nothing is greater failure of a state than the avoidable deaths of its own citizens.



The shooting deaths of so many Bangladeshis during the anti-Modi protests in the country called into question the ability of the law enforcement agencies to provide security without threatening citizens' life. The law enforcers were clearly overwhelmed by the ferocity of the protesters, but yet they could have brought the crowds under control without using lethal weapons. Pepper spray and other non-lethal force would have been better response.



The very premise or notion that protests should not be held in the country during the visit of foreign dignitaries is completely wrong -- especially in a democracy. Because protests are basically dissents that allow people to freely express their opinions and ventilate their grievances. Holding peaceful rallies or protests is also a fundamental right of citizens to voice their concern over any issue.



And that is precisely the reason protest is an important precondition for a democratic system of government. Through protests people air their grievances, make their demands known and express their opposing views on any issue or matter affecting their lives. Political protests are exactly what separate democracy from an authoritarian regime or dictatorship. Dictatorship keeps people's mouths shut while democracy gives them voice.



However, while protest is vital for a vibrant democracy, protesters must abide by certain rules and act within restrictions if imposed by the law enforcement agencies. Peaceful protest is always a good thing in every democratic country but anarchy in the name of protest and destruction of public and private property cannot be tolerated even by a sympathetic and democratic government.



But again if there is no protest in a country, there is no democracy in that country. It is as simple as that. Protests are a definite prerequisite for expression of people's opinions against government policies and a vital tool to hold government and those in power to account. If protests are not allowed in a country during an event, then democracy is not properly functioning in that country.



Protests are allowed in every democratic country during the visit of foreign dignitaries and even when the country hosts a summit or international conference like the G7 and G20. Political protests during the visits of heads of state or government to a democratic country never tarnish the image or reputation of that country. On the contrary, they promote host country's dignity and respect as a vibrant democratic nation.



Because the foreign guests as well as the outside world can see democracy in action in that country as the people enjoy their democratic rights to hold rallies whenever they want to. In the absence of such rights of people, a foreign head of government or state from another democratic country may think or even speak with other members of his or her entourage about rather the lack of necessary democratic practice in the host country.



The visiting leaders who expected some kind of protests over their visit to a country might not even be happy if people of that country were forcibly kept silent during their visit; they might rather be surprised or even upset for not seeing any protest. Such a foreign leader from a democratic country may also feel pity for the people of the host country for deprivation of their rights to hold protests when they wanted to.



There are numerous examples of protests against foreign leaders during their visits to other countries. After the Iraq War, the then US President George W. Bush was screamed "go home" by protesters almost everywhere he visited while demonstrators in many countries shouted at former British Prime Minister Tony Blair calling him "Bush's poodle." Protesters were not prevented from exercising their democratic rights. And visiting leaders didn't react either as they saw democracy in action.



During the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the US in 2015, many Chinese-Americans protested against his government for human rights violations and persecution of religious minorities in China. And when former US President Donald Trump visited Britain in July 2018, the world witnessed the biggest ever demonstration against an American president in a foreign country. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated against him in central London as a massive balloon depicting him as a baby in diaper floated in the air above the British Parliament.



During the G20 Summit in Toronto in 2010, the Canadian government took unprecedented security measures declaring the entire downtown Toronto as a "no-fly zone." Snipers took position atop all buildings surrounding the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the summit venue. At least 10,000 protesters staged a fierce demonstration setting fire to multiple police vehicles and vandalizing at least 40 shops. Yet, there was no shooting death by police; 97 police officers and 39 protesters were injured. But at the end of the day, over 1,000 arrests were made making it the largest mass arrest in Canadian history.



And on Jan. 6 this year, angry demonstrators overran the US Congress on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Despite a violent fight between protesters and police that continued for several hours, law enforcers tried to disperse the rioters without using lethal weapons. However, there was only one woman who was shot dead by police as she tried to breach a high-security area inside the US Congress. In the day-long rioting, five people died including a police officer at the hospital. Three people died due to "medical emergencies" including one elderly person who died of heart attack. In the incident, 140 police officers were injured.



Civil liberties in India sharply declined since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and that's why Freedom House, a US think tank downgraded India in its ranking from a free nation to a partly free country. Many say that the Citizenship Amendment Act is part of a BJP agenda to marginalize Muslims in India. Indian BSF killed at least 1,200 unarmed Bangladeshi civilians in border areas over the last two decades. Border killing still continues and this never-ending issue alone was a legitimate ground for protesting against Modi during his visit to Bangladesh.



There are many bright and patriotic police officers in Bangladesh. It's not that they do not love the people. They certainly do as they too are the sons and daughters of the same country. What Bangladesh law enforcers need is a lot of training from countries like the US and Canada and learn how to control crowd even during a violent demonstration without causing deaths and life-threatening injuries to demonstrators.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







Bangladesh was back in the headlines this past weekend. But they were not looking pretty for the country. News of fatalities during protests over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit dominated the headlines of media outlets around the world putting Bangladesh once again on the spot."At least 10 killed in protests against Modi's visit to Bangladesh," wrote the New York Times on Saturday. "Five killed, dozens injured in anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh," read the headline of a Reuters report on the same day. And German news agency DPA released a story from Dhaka with this headline: "Five more activists killed during anti-Modi protest in Bangladesh."Hefazat-e-Islam leaders, however, claimed that 17 people were killed during protests over Modi's Bangladesh visit between Friday and Sunday. Regardless of the difference in number of fatalities, the shooting deaths of so many Bangladeshi citizens during protests over the visit of one foreign leader were extremely unfortunate. One unnecessary death is always too many for a country.The killing of so many protesters has given rise to a fresh debate over the role of the state and efficiency of Bangladesh police to provide security and control crowds without harming human life. The most sacred and fundamental role of every state is to protect the life of its citizens under all circumstances. Nothing is greater failure of a state than the avoidable deaths of its own citizens.The shooting deaths of so many Bangladeshis during the anti-Modi protests in the country called into question the ability of the law enforcement agencies to provide security without threatening citizens' life. The law enforcers were clearly overwhelmed by the ferocity of the protesters, but yet they could have brought the crowds under control without using lethal weapons. Pepper spray and other non-lethal force would have been better response.The very premise or notion that protests should not be held in the country during the visit of foreign dignitaries is completely wrong -- especially in a democracy. Because protests are basically dissents that allow people to freely express their opinions and ventilate their grievances. Holding peaceful rallies or protests is also a fundamental right of citizens to voice their concern over any issue.And that is precisely the reason protest is an important precondition for a democratic system of government. Through protests people air their grievances, make their demands known and express their opposing views on any issue or matter affecting their lives. Political protests are exactly what separate democracy from an authoritarian regime or dictatorship. Dictatorship keeps people's mouths shut while democracy gives them voice.However, while protest is vital for a vibrant democracy, protesters must abide by certain rules and act within restrictions if imposed by the law enforcement agencies. Peaceful protest is always a good thing in every democratic country but anarchy in the name of protest and destruction of public and private property cannot be tolerated even by a sympathetic and democratic government.But again if there is no protest in a country, there is no democracy in that country. It is as simple as that. Protests are a definite prerequisite for expression of people's opinions against government policies and a vital tool to hold government and those in power to account. If protests are not allowed in a country during an event, then democracy is not properly functioning in that country.Protests are allowed in every democratic country during the visit of foreign dignitaries and even when the country hosts a summit or international conference like the G7 and G20. Political protests during the visits of heads of state or government to a democratic country never tarnish the image or reputation of that country. On the contrary, they promote host country's dignity and respect as a vibrant democratic nation.Because the foreign guests as well as the outside world can see democracy in action in that country as the people enjoy their democratic rights to hold rallies whenever they want to. In the absence of such rights of people, a foreign head of government or state from another democratic country may think or even speak with other members of his or her entourage about rather the lack of necessary democratic practice in the host country.The visiting leaders who expected some kind of protests over their visit to a country might not even be happy if people of that country were forcibly kept silent during their visit; they might rather be surprised or even upset for not seeing any protest. Such a foreign leader from a democratic country may also feel pity for the people of the host country for deprivation of their rights to hold protests when they wanted to.There are numerous examples of protests against foreign leaders during their visits to other countries. After the Iraq War, the then US President George W. Bush was screamed "go home" by protesters almost everywhere he visited while demonstrators in many countries shouted at former British Prime Minister Tony Blair calling him "Bush's poodle." Protesters were not prevented from exercising their democratic rights. And visiting leaders didn't react either as they saw democracy in action.During the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the US in 2015, many Chinese-Americans protested against his government for human rights violations and persecution of religious minorities in China. And when former US President Donald Trump visited Britain in July 2018, the world witnessed the biggest ever demonstration against an American president in a foreign country. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated against him in central London as a massive balloon depicting him as a baby in diaper floated in the air above the British Parliament.During the G20 Summit in Toronto in 2010, the Canadian government took unprecedented security measures declaring the entire downtown Toronto as a "no-fly zone." Snipers took position atop all buildings surrounding the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the summit venue. At least 10,000 protesters staged a fierce demonstration setting fire to multiple police vehicles and vandalizing at least 40 shops. Yet, there was no shooting death by police; 97 police officers and 39 protesters were injured. But at the end of the day, over 1,000 arrests were made making it the largest mass arrest in Canadian history.And on Jan. 6 this year, angry demonstrators overran the US Congress on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Despite a violent fight between protesters and police that continued for several hours, law enforcers tried to disperse the rioters without using lethal weapons. However, there was only one woman who was shot dead by police as she tried to breach a high-security area inside the US Congress. In the day-long rioting, five people died including a police officer at the hospital. Three people died due to "medical emergencies" including one elderly person who died of heart attack. In the incident, 140 police officers were injured.Civil liberties in India sharply declined since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and that's why Freedom House, a US think tank downgraded India in its ranking from a free nation to a partly free country. Many say that the Citizenship Amendment Act is part of a BJP agenda to marginalize Muslims in India. Indian BSF killed at least 1,200 unarmed Bangladeshi civilians in border areas over the last two decades. Border killing still continues and this never-ending issue alone was a legitimate ground for protesting against Modi during his visit to Bangladesh.There are many bright and patriotic police officers in Bangladesh. It's not that they do not love the people. They certainly do as they too are the sons and daughters of the same country. What Bangladesh law enforcers need is a lot of training from countries like the US and Canada and learn how to control crowd even during a violent demonstration without causing deaths and life-threatening injuries to demonstrators.The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network