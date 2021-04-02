Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

64 more contract corona in two dists

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

A total of 64 more people including an upazila health and family planning officer have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Noakhali, Pirojpur and Narayanganj, in three days.
NOAKHALI: Some 54 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,960 here.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar said of the newly infected people, 14 are in Sadar, 18 in Begumganj, 10 in Sonaimuri, five in Chatkhil, three in Kabirhat, two in Senbag, one in Companiganj and one in Subarnachar upazilas. A total of 577 samples were tested in two labs in the last 24 hours where 54 people were found positive for the virus.
Among the total infected, 5,512 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 92 died of it in the district, the CS added.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Kawkhali Upazila health and family planning officer has been infected with novel coronavirus. Dr Habibur Rahman tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
Confirming the matter, District CS Dr Md Hasnat Yousuf Jaki said sample from the health officer was collected a few days back as he has been suffering from cronovirus-like symptoms for several days and sent it to corona lab at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
The test result came on Wednesday afternoon where he was found positive for the virus.
However, he is now in isolation at his residence and doing well, the CS added.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Nine more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the matter on Monday afternoon.
With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 876.
Samples of 20 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, nine persons tested positive for the virus, Dr Palash said. However, 785 persons have made recovery from the virus while 30 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
64 more contract corona in two dists
Sirajganj Press Club formed a human chain on Mujib Road
Eight die of corona in Barishal, Bogura
96 fined for not wearing face masks
Eight killed in road mishaps in six districts
Tidal water submerges Karnia Bazar in Khulna’s Dumuria
Minor drowns in pond at Kamalnagar
7 get life term for murder


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft