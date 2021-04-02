64 more contract corona in two dists

A total of 64 more people including an upazila health and family planning officer have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Noakhali, Pirojpur and Narayanganj, in three days.

NOAKHALI: Some 54 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,960 here.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar said of the newly infected people, 14 are in Sadar, 18 in Begumganj, 10 in Sonaimuri, five in Chatkhil, three in Kabirhat, two in Senbag, one in Companiganj and one in Subarnachar upazilas. A total of 577 samples were tested in two labs in the last 24 hours where 54 people were found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 5,512 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 92 died of it in the district, the CS added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Kawkhali Upazila health and family planning officer has been infected with novel coronavirus. Dr Habibur Rahman tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Confirming the matter, District CS Dr Md Hasnat Yousuf Jaki said sample from the health officer was collected a few days back as he has been suffering from cronovirus-like symptoms for several days and sent it to corona lab at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

The test result came on Wednesday afternoon where he was found positive for the virus.

However, he is now in isolation at his residence and doing well, the CS added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Nine more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the matter on Monday afternoon.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 876.

Samples of 20 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, nine persons tested positive for the virus, Dr Palash said. However, 785 persons have made recovery from the virus while 30 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.