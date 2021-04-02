Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eight die of corona in Barishal, Bogura

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Six people died of coronavirus and two others died with the virus symptoms in Barishal and Bogura in three days.
BARISHAL: A college teacher died of coronavirus and two others died with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Mahiuddin Hawlader, 58, assistant professor of Islamic History Departmet at Amua Degree College in Kanthalia Upazila of Jhalakati, Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury, 41, of Bazar Road area in Barishal City, and Abdul Mazid Palwan, 50, of Patuakhali.
SBMCH sources said Mahiuddin Hawlader lived in Alekanda area in the city. He tested positive for the virus on March 25. Following the deterioration of his condition, he admitted to the hospital. Later, he died there at around 2pm.
Meanwhile, Sudarshan and Abdul Mazid admitted to SBMCH with the virus symptoms on Tuesday night.
Later, they died there on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.   
BOGURA:   With the death of five people from COVID-19 on Monday, the district death toll from coronavirus reached 260.
The deceased were identified as Sumon Mia, 37, Sahanur Islam, 70, Delwar Hossain, 60, Babli Khatun, 45, and Shajahan Ali, 70.
They died while undergoing treatment in the Covid-19 unit at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH), Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed.
Meanwhile, 50 more people tested positive for the virus out of 299 samples tested over 24 hours.
The test results of 49 samples were positive at PCR lab of SZMCH, and one confirmed case at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura.
With this, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 10,328 here.
Some 9,818 patients have, so far, made recovery from the virus.
The number of Covid-19 patients has been increasing since March 20, the deputy CS added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
64 more contract corona in two dists
Sirajganj Press Club formed a human chain on Mujib Road
Eight die of corona in Barishal, Bogura
96 fined for not wearing face masks
Eight killed in road mishaps in six districts
Tidal water submerges Karnia Bazar in Khulna’s Dumuria
Minor drowns in pond at Kamalnagar
7 get life term for murder


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft