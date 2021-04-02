Eight die of corona in Barishal, Bogura

Six people died of coronavirus and two others died with the virus symptoms in Barishal and Bogura in three days.

BARISHAL: A college teacher died of coronavirus and two others died with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mahiuddin Hawlader, 58, assistant professor of Islamic History Departmet at Amua Degree College in Kanthalia Upazila of Jhalakati, Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury, 41, of Bazar Road area in Barishal City, and Abdul Mazid Palwan, 50, of Patuakhali.

SBMCH sources said Mahiuddin Hawlader lived in Alekanda area in the city. He tested positive for the virus on March 25. Following the deterioration of his condition, he admitted to the hospital. Later, he died there at around 2pm.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan and Abdul Mazid admitted to SBMCH with the virus symptoms on Tuesday night.

Later, they died there on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

BOGURA: With the death of five people from COVID-19 on Monday, the district death toll from coronavirus reached 260.

The deceased were identified as Sumon Mia, 37, Sahanur Islam, 70, Delwar Hossain, 60, Babli Khatun, 45, and Shajahan Ali, 70.

They died while undergoing treatment in the Covid-19 unit at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH), Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed.

Meanwhile, 50 more people tested positive for the virus out of 299 samples tested over 24 hours.

The test results of 49 samples were positive at PCR lab of SZMCH, and one confirmed case at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 10,328 here.

Some 9,818 patients have, so far, made recovery from the virus.

The number of Covid-19 patients has been increasing since March 20, the deputy CS added.









