96 fined for not wearing face masks

Separate mobile courts in two days fined a total of 96 people for not wearing face masks in three districts- Bhola, Mymensingh and Rangamati, with a view to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

BHOLA: Separate mobile courts in the district on Wednesday fined 53 people for not wearing face masks.

Three separate mobile courts conducted drives in different areas in Sadar and Char Fasson upazilas from morning till noon and fined the heath guideline violators Tk 11,700.

Bhola Deputy Commissioner's office sources said two separate mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates Md Ridwanul Islam and Md Yusuf Hasan conducted drives in Kalinath Raier Bazar, Sadar Road, Chakbazar, Bangla School and Jugirghol areas, and fined 31 people Tk 7,100 for not wearing face masks.

On the other hand, a mobile court led by Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ruhul Amin conducted a drive in different areas in the upazila sadar and fined 22 people Tk 4,600.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined 31 people Tk 3,700 for not wearing face masks in Gouripur Upazila.

The mobile court led by Gouripur UNO and Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf conducted a drive in Harun Park intersection area of the upazila and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

At that time, face masks were distributed among the pedestrians to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

UNO Hasan Maruf confirmed the drive.

RANGAMATI: A mobile court in the district on Tuesday morning fined 12 people for not wearing face masks.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the district administration Lailatul Islam fined the health guideline violators Tk 14,300 during the drive in different areas of the district town.

Executive Magistrate Lailatul confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.







