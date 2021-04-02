Eight killed in road mishaps in six districts

Eight people including four women were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Bagerhat, Kurigram, Sylhet, Barguna, Sirajganj and Naogaon, in two days.

MORELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a road accident in Morelganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rustam Ali Shikder, 65, a resident of Narikelbaria Village under Chingrakhali Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a Jashore-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Ema Paribahan' hit an easy-bike in Daibaggahati area on the Signboard-Bogi Regional Highway at around 9am, which left Rustam Ali dead on the spot and his wife Firoza Begum, 60, and easy-bike driver Rana Sheikh, 30, seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Morelganj Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A woman, who was injured in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

Deceased Sufia Begum, 55, wife of late Panir Uddin, was a resident of Rabaitari Village under Bhangamor Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a tractor hit Sufia in Shyamar Mor area on the Kharibari-Nageshwari Road at around 1:30pm on Wednesday, while she was returning home from potato field, which left her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following deterioration of her condition.

Later, she died there on Thursday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Confirming the matter, Fulbari PS OC Rajib Kumer Roy said legal action would be taken upon receiving complaint.

SYLHET: Three people including a woman and her daughter were killed and two others injured as a bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Dakshin Surma Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Shamim Mia, 35, a resident of Osmaninagar Upazila; and Rahela Begum, 50, and her daughter Kamrun Nesa Shipa, 20, of Bishwanath Upazila.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit the auto-rickshaw from behind in Lal Bazar area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 4pm, which left Shamim and Rahela dead on the spot and three others injured.

Later, Kamrun Nesa died on the way to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

Dakshin Surma PS OC Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

BARGUNA: A cattle trader was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Amtali Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Majibor Talukdar, 50.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Shraboni Paribahan' hit a tomtom (local vehicle) in Amragachhia Salehia Complex area on the Amtali-Patuakhali Highway in the afternoon, leaving Majibor Talukdar dead on the spot and two others including the tomtom driver injured.

Three cows and two goats were also killed in the accident.

Being informed, police recovered the body of Majibor Talukdar and brought it to Amtali PS.

Meanwhile, the injured were taken to Amtali Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, police seized the bus and arrested its helper.

Amtali PS OC Md Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Salanga PS area of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sohagi Khatun, 40, wife of Sobahan Ali, a resident of Bhormohani Village under Salanga PS.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatikumrul Highway PS Md Abdullahel Baki said a goods-laden truck hit a van carrying Sohagi Khatun in Nalka Bridge area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at noon, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver in this connection, the SI added.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Enamul Islam Babul, 60, son of late Abu Taher, a resident of Slimpur Village in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district. He was a fish farmer.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Enamul was going to Nazipur Bazar riding by a bhutbhuti (local vehicle) to sell fishes in the morning.

At one stage, his clothes were entangled with the wheel of the running vehicle accidentally in front of Baitullah Technical School and College on the Nazipur-Rangamati Road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Patnitala PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident.





