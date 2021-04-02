Video
Tidal water submerges Karnia Bazar in Khulna’s Dumuria

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

The photo shows Kharnia Bazar inundated by tidal water at Dumuria. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Apr 1:  Kharnia Bazar in Dumuria Upazila of the district has been submerged by tidal water.
According to field sources, the tide water flowed over the embankment, inundating the bazaar. Both traders and customers are suffering seriously.
The bazaar is 100 years old. Usually, it is submerged and receded due to tide and off-tide. To check inundation, traders have demanded dykes along the Kharnia River.
A visit on March 30 to Shaigatia Road, linking point of the Kharnia River, found  the bazaar has been under knee-deep water due to the tidal water.
Customers' presence was seen very thin as water-stagnation was halting them.
A number of traders said, the bazaar and adjoining areas go under the knee-deep water  by the day time, and  the water makes receding in the evening; despite that, ankle-level water in the bazaar remains always.
President of Kharnia Bazar Committee Mehedi Hasan Biplob said, "Every year, we raise dam after submergence."
Chairman of Kharnia Union Sheikh Didarul Hossain Didar said, once big steamers, launches, and cargo vassals would ply over the river; trading of the bazaar would take place with different river ports; then tidal water could not enter the bazaar as the river was deep.
Now tide can enter easily as the river bed has got raised, he mentioned.
He informed, he is planning to raise dykes along banks of the river.
Dumuria Upazila Chairman Gazi Ejaj Ahmed said, already the  water development board (WDB) has been requested to protect Kharnia Bazar from erosion.
He has given assurance of taking necessary measures after inspecting the spot, Ejaj Ahmed added.
WDB Executive Engineer said, a proposal of developing embankment around the bazaar and its adjoining areas would be sent to the authority concerned, and after getting approval, necessary measures would be taken.


