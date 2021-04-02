Minor drowns in pond at Kamalnagar

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Apr 1: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Nafiz, 2, son of Md Alauddin of Matabbarhat Village under Char Falkon Union in the upazila.

Char Falkon Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Harunur Rashid said Nafiz fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware about it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.

Kamalnagar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abu Taher confirmed the incident.













