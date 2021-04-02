7 get life term for murder

Separate courts on Wednesday sentenced seven people including three women to life term of imprisonment in different murder cases in two districts- Bogura and Kishoreganj.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two men and their wives to life term of imprisonment for killing their mother in 2008.

Bogura Additional District and Sessions Judge Begum Israt Jahan delivered the verdict in the afternoon.

The lifers are Jahir Uddin, 45, his wife Rehana Bibi 40; Yasin Ali, and his wife Rahima Bibi, 35, residents of Talibpur Village in Shibganj Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, the convicts killed Jahura on July 7 in 2008, as she gave 40 decimal of land to her youngest son Jasim Uddin. Later, they dumped the body into a land nearby the house.

Jasim filed a murder case with Shibganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three people including a woman to life-term imprisonment for killing a housewife in 2009.

Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim pronounced the verdict in presence of the accused.

The condemned convicts are Mozzamal Hoque, 40, his wife Sajeda Khatun, 35, and Kamruzzaman, 32, residents of Maizhati Konapara Village in Pakundia Upazila of the district.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

According to the prosecution, Mozammel Haque had a land dispute with Abdul Quddus of the area for long.

As a sequel to it, Siddiqa Begum, wife of Abdul Quddus, was beaten to death by the accused on May 8, 2009.

The deceased's husband filed a murder case with the Pakundia PS in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Wednesday.

The case was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor Jibon Kumar Roy and Advocate Abu Nasar Faruq Sanju for the accused.







