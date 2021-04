PIROJPUR, Apr 1: Abu Ali Ahmmed Chowdhury, former chairman of Pirojpur Municipality, died of old age complications at his residence in Dhaka on Monday night. He was 100.

His namz-e-janaza was held at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Khalishakhali area in the district.

He left wife, two sons and daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.