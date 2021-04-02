Video
Friday, 2 April, 2021
Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Two people including a minor girl died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Moulvibazar, in three days.  
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A housewife died from snakebite in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Hafiza Begum, 38, was the wife of Ramzan Ali, a Dubai expatriate from Khamargram Village under Hamirkutsa Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Hafiza Begum went to a jungle nearby the house at around 11:30am to collect fuel for cooking.
At that time, a venomous snake bit her, which left Hafiza critically injured.
 She was rushed to a local kabiraj (snake charmer) first and later, taken to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, Hafiza Begum died on the way to RMCH in the afternoon.
Zahurul Islam, a neighbour of the deceased, confirmed the incident.
MOULVIBAZAR: A three-month-old baby has died at Juri Upazila Health Complex in the district.
Families alleged that she died due to alleged negligence of doctors and nurses of the hospital.
Deceased Raisa was the daughter of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Basirpur Village in the upazila.
Sirajul said Raisa was admitted to the health complex on Monday morning with pneumonia symptoms.
Since her admission, no doctor or nurse visited her for once. As her condition deteriorated in the evening, they contacted the doctors but did not receive any response, he alleged.
Later, she died at the health complex at around 8pm.
Meanwhile, on-duty nurse Deepa Reba said she saw the child whenever her guardians called her in.
She also called Dr Anik to his cell phone several times seeing the patient's deteriorating condition but the call was not received.
After a long while, the doctor called her back and rushed to the hospital hearing the baby's condition, she added.
Meanwhile, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Samarjit Sing said he temporarily removed the nurse from the duty on demands of the locals and child's relatives.
A probe body was formed in this connection and they are investigating the matter, he added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Juri Police Station Sanjay Chakrabarty said a tense situation prevailed at the health complex over the death.
Being informed, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control by giving the agitating people assurance of proper investigation, the OC added.


