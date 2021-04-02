Pond digging on cropland goes on at Baraigram defying court ban



The photo shows pond digging on a cropland in Kachugari border area of Baraigram Upazila. photo: observer

Agriculture land and environment are simultaneously being threatened in the upazila. Besides, earth-laden tractors are damaging roads in the locality.

According to sources at the upazila administration, they are trying seriously to stop pond digging in agriculture lands.

The correspondent while visiting different areas of the upazila saw an old pond of one Mostak Hossain of Khan Para at Gopalpur Union was being dredged by an excavator, and at the same time, a new pond was being dug on about five bighas of three-cropping land.

Another Shahjahan Ali of Arjunpur in the same union was also making a pond on five bighas; the dug soil was being brought to brick fields.

A pond is being dug on six bighas in Krishnapur Village of Chandai Union. In the same union, a pond of one Mahtab Uddin is being dug on 10 bighas in Akbar crossing area behind Alam's brick kiln.

One Lokman Hossain is digging a pond on about 12 bighas in Zonail Bagbachha Beel (water body).

Equally, contractors like Haidar Ali of Charoikol area of Baraigram Union, Rezaul Karim of Manikpur Village, Abdul Khalek of Rajapur Village, and Abdul Aziz of Upalshahor Kilikmor are digging soil from three-cropping lands for selling.

Reckless pond-digging is taking place in other areas of the upazila, including Atgharia, Bhabanipur, Kamardaha, and Mahanandagachha.

The soil lifting is being made somewhere by excavators and somewhere by labourers. Later, the soil is being sold to different brick kilns.

Soil-carrying tractors are damaging pucca and mud roads. Tractor proprietors said, per-tractor soil is selling at Tk 800 to 1,000. The tractors are being operated by boys of 15-20 years old. They do not have any driving licence or legal papers.

Besides, many are digging their mango, litchi, and jackfruit gardens to make ponds with the hope of higher profit.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana said, it is an offence to dig pond destroying agriculture lands.

She added, in this connection, attention of the upazila administration will be drawn to take necessary measures.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahangir Alam said, to stop the pond-digging, owners of ponds and tractors are being jailed and fined in different areas of the upazila, and batteries of tractors are also being seized.

None will be allowed to dig pond on agriculture land, she gave assurance.







BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Apr 1: Pond digging in croplands is continuing in Baraigram Upazila of the district although there is a High Court restriction on digging ponds in farmlands.Agriculture land and environment are simultaneously being threatened in the upazila. Besides, earth-laden tractors are damaging roads in the locality.According to sources at the upazila administration, they are trying seriously to stop pond digging in agriculture lands.The correspondent while visiting different areas of the upazila saw an old pond of one Mostak Hossain of Khan Para at Gopalpur Union was being dredged by an excavator, and at the same time, a new pond was being dug on about five bighas of three-cropping land.Another Shahjahan Ali of Arjunpur in the same union was also making a pond on five bighas; the dug soil was being brought to brick fields.A pond is being dug on six bighas in Krishnapur Village of Chandai Union. In the same union, a pond of one Mahtab Uddin is being dug on 10 bighas in Akbar crossing area behind Alam's brick kiln.One Lokman Hossain is digging a pond on about 12 bighas in Zonail Bagbachha Beel (water body).Equally, contractors like Haidar Ali of Charoikol area of Baraigram Union, Rezaul Karim of Manikpur Village, Abdul Khalek of Rajapur Village, and Abdul Aziz of Upalshahor Kilikmor are digging soil from three-cropping lands for selling.Reckless pond-digging is taking place in other areas of the upazila, including Atgharia, Bhabanipur, Kamardaha, and Mahanandagachha.The soil lifting is being made somewhere by excavators and somewhere by labourers. Later, the soil is being sold to different brick kilns.Soil-carrying tractors are damaging pucca and mud roads. Tractor proprietors said, per-tractor soil is selling at Tk 800 to 1,000. The tractors are being operated by boys of 15-20 years old. They do not have any driving licence or legal papers.Besides, many are digging their mango, litchi, and jackfruit gardens to make ponds with the hope of higher profit.Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana said, it is an offence to dig pond destroying agriculture lands.She added, in this connection, attention of the upazila administration will be drawn to take necessary measures.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahangir Alam said, to stop the pond-digging, owners of ponds and tractors are being jailed and fined in different areas of the upazila, and batteries of tractors are also being seized.None will be allowed to dig pond on agriculture land, she gave assurance.