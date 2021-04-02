Woman ‘kills self’ in Barishal

BARISHAL, Apr 1: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the city on Sunday evening.

Deceased Ruma Begum, 45, was the wife of Nasir Khan, a resident of Palashpur area under Ward No. 5 in the city.

Local sources said an altercation took place in between Ruma Begum and her son over paying loan money a couple of days back.

As a sequel to it, her son stopped talking to her.

Following this, Ruma Begum hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the evening out of huff with her son.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





