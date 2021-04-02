Pakistan lifts TikTok ban

PESHAWAR, Apr 1: Pakistan on Thursday lifted a second ban imposed on TikTok over "immoral and unethical" content after the video sharing app again offered to moderate uploads.

A court in the northwestern city of Peshawar last month ordered the communications regulator to block the app over videos that it deemed contrary to the deeply conservative country's moral values.

"The app has assured us it will filter and moderate content," Jahanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer for Pakistan Telecommunications Agency, told AFP.

The Chinese-owned platform -- wildly popular among Pakistani youth, particularly in rural areas -- had also agreed to moderate content after the first brief ban in October. One of Prime Minister Imran Khan's advisers has previously blamed it for promoting the "exploitation, objectification and sexualisation" of young girls. -AFP