Four shot dead in California

ORANGE, Apr 1: Four people, including a child, were shot and killed Wednesday evening at an office building in Southern California. It is the third such shooting in the United States in weeks, with 18 people killed in two separate gun violence incidents in March.

The shooter, whose motivations are so far unknown, sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, police lieutenant Jennifer Amat said, adding the suspect was in a critical condition.

She continued that officers were still working to determine whether the wound was self-inflicted or a result of an exchange of fire with police.

Police did not release any more information about the victims, but said that a fifth individual -- a woman -- had been hospitalized and was in a critical condition. -AFP







