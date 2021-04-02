Video
Rajinikanth to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

NEW DELHI, Apr 1: The 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Awards honoured legendary actor Rajinikanth with India's highest film honour - for his stupendous contribution to Indian cinema, it was announced on Thursday. The news was confirmed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Rajinikanth, 70, is among Indian cinema's most iconic stars. He made his debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal and delivered superhit films such as Billu, Muthu, Baashha, Sivaji, and Enthiran. Rajinikanth also starred in several Bollywood hits such as Hum and Chaalbaaz. His last few film releases were Kaala and 2.0 in 2018, 2019's Petta and Darbar last year. Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe.
 Last December, Rajinikanth cancelled plans to launch his own political party after being hospitalized for fluctuating blood pressure. Two days after being discharged, he said in a statement: "With extreme sadness I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me."
The Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in film and is awarded by the government. The recipient of the 2018 award was Amitabh Bachchan.    -NDTV


