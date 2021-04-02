Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pak U-turns on plans to resume India imports

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1: Pakistan's government has made a swift U-turn on plans to allow limited imports of sugar, cotton and wheat from India after a political backlash against the move.
The government's economic coordination committee said Wednesday that import permits would be approved in a bid to rein in rampant inflation, but politicians criticised the apparent thaw in relations with their rival neighbour.
Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar had said the government made the decision "in the interest of the people", when asked why trade was resuming despite no change in New Delhi's position on Kashmir -- a divided territory claimed in full by both countries.
Both countries withdrew their top diplomats, and consular staff were expelled or withdrawn.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan lifts TikTok ban
HK democracy activists guilty
Four shot dead in California
Rajinikanth to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
People enjoy cherry blossoms at Inokashira Park in Tokyo
Pak U-turns on plans to resume India imports
Johnson’s black adviser quits
Mamata calls Governor as BJP, TMC clash, two dead


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft