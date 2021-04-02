Pak U-turns on plans to resume India imports

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1: Pakistan's government has made a swift U-turn on plans to allow limited imports of sugar, cotton and wheat from India after a political backlash against the move.

The government's economic coordination committee said Wednesday that import permits would be approved in a bid to rein in rampant inflation, but politicians criticised the apparent thaw in relations with their rival neighbour.

Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar had said the government made the decision "in the interest of the people", when asked why trade was resuming despite no change in New Delhi's position on Kashmir -- a divided territory claimed in full by both countries.

Both countries withdrew their top diplomats, and consular staff were expelled or withdrawn. -AFP







