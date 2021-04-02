Johnson’s black adviser quits

LONDON, Apr 1: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior black adviser has quit, Downing Street said Thursday, a day after a government-commissioned report provoked outrage by saying that structural racism does not exist in Britain.

Samuel Kasumu will leave his post as Downing Street special adviser for civil society and communities in May, a Number 10 spokesperson said.

Kasumu submitted his resignation last week and informed colleagues on Wednesday morning, according to Politico, just as the controversial report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) was released.

Kasumu had been talked out of resigning by ministers in February, after he complained of "unbearable" tension within Downing Street and said Johnson's Conservative Party was pursuing "a politics steeped in division", the BBC reported at the time. -AFP







