Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Johnson’s black adviser quits

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, Apr 1: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior black adviser has quit, Downing Street said Thursday, a day after a government-commissioned report provoked outrage by saying that structural racism does not exist in Britain.
Samuel Kasumu will leave his post as Downing Street special adviser for civil society and communities in May, a Number 10 spokesperson said.
Kasumu submitted his resignation last week and informed colleagues on Wednesday morning, according to Politico, just as the controversial report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) was released.
Kasumu had been talked out of resigning by ministers in February, after he complained of "unbearable" tension within Downing Street and said Johnson's Conservative Party was pursuing "a politics steeped in division", the BBC reported at the time.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan lifts TikTok ban
HK democracy activists guilty
Four shot dead in California
Rajinikanth to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
People enjoy cherry blossoms at Inokashira Park in Tokyo
Pak U-turns on plans to resume India imports
Johnson’s black adviser quits
Mamata calls Governor as BJP, TMC clash, two dead


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft