Mamata calls Governor as BJP, TMC clash, two dead



Police Forces try to disperse villagers protesting as West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee enters a polling station during the second phase of West Bengal's legislative polls in Nandigram on April 1. INSET: Mamata (C) sitting in a wheelchair enters inside a Nandigram polling station. photo : AFP

Clashes were reported across West Bengal and election officials said that voters were being "intimidated" on the second day of polling in the key state. Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking to end a decade of rule by the state's firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata had to be rescued by the Central paramilitary forces Thursday after having to stay confined for more than two hours at a polling booth in Nandigram amid an extremely tense face-off between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters. From the spot, she dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, telling him the situation was a failure of the Election Commission, which was in charge of the law and order.

Nandigram - the centrepiece of the Bengal elections, where the Chief Minister is facing her protege-turned arch rival Suvendu Adhikari - voted today in the second phase. Thirty constituencies in Bengal and 39 in Assam voted.

West Bengal is the Indian state with the highest levels of political killings, according to police records which showed there were about 50 political murders last year. A worker for Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party (TMC) was "hacked to death" early Thursday and three BJP supporters were detained, police said.

A BJP worker allegedly killed himself after he was threatened by TMC supporters, police added, citing a complaint filed by his family. Defying a ban on gatherings of more than four people, hundreds of Banerjee supporters clashed with BJP rivals outside polling stations in Nandigram, where Bannerjee is contesting her seat. -AFP





