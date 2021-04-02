Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Govt working for livable environment: Minister

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Staff Correspondent

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said various important projects were being implemented by the Department of Environment and Forest Department to give a livable environment to the people of the country.
He called upon the authorities concerned to implement the projects for the welfare of the people.
The Environment Minister made the remarks while addressing a virtual monthly meeting of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday to review the progress of implementation of the annual development programmes for the fiscal year 2020-21.
Begum Habibun Nahar, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said although some activities were hampered during the Covid-19 infection, all projects involving pond excavation and various types of construction works should be carried out in compliance with the hygiene rules.  
The Deputy Minister also called upon the authorities concerned to maintain the quality of the ongoing project funded by Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund.
Govinda Roy, Project Director of the Sustainable Forest and Livelihood (SUFAL) project under the Forest Department, said 10,934 hectares in the hilly areas, 3,424.50 hectares in the Shalban area and 4,610 hectares in the coastal areas had been afforested under the Sufal project in the last 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years.  
Deputy Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Ziaul Hasan NDC, Additional Secretary (Administration) Mahmud Hasan, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary (Climate Change Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary (Environmental Pollution Control) Moniruzzaman, Chief Conservator of Forests of the Forest Department Amir Hossain Chowdhury and Project Directors of various projects took part in the discussion.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier University Treasurer Prof AKM Tafzal Haque
Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University
Govt working for livable environment: Minister
Dr Sharfuddin new BSMMU VC
Discussion on Golden Jubilee of Independence at CUET
Four killed in Ctg road accident
500 schools to get ‘Mujib’ graphic novel
Saiful Islam new head of JnU PR Department


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft