Govt working for livable environment: Minister

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said various important projects were being implemented by the Department of Environment and Forest Department to give a livable environment to the people of the country.

He called upon the authorities concerned to implement the projects for the welfare of the people.

The Environment Minister made the remarks while addressing a virtual monthly meeting of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday to review the progress of implementation of the annual development programmes for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Begum Habibun Nahar, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said although some activities were hampered during the Covid-19 infection, all projects involving pond excavation and various types of construction works should be carried out in compliance with the hygiene rules.

The Deputy Minister also called upon the authorities concerned to maintain the quality of the ongoing project funded by Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund.

Govinda Roy, Project Director of the Sustainable Forest and Livelihood (SUFAL) project under the Forest Department, said 10,934 hectares in the hilly areas, 3,424.50 hectares in the Shalban area and 4,610 hectares in the coastal areas had been afforested under the Sufal project in the last 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Ziaul Hasan NDC, Additional Secretary (Administration) Mahmud Hasan, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary (Climate Change Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary (Environmental Pollution Control) Moniruzzaman, Chief Conservator of Forests of the Forest Department Amir Hossain Chowdhury and Project Directors of various projects took part in the discussion.







