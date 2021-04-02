UEFA 'considering' allowing expanded squads for Euro 2020

LAUSANNE, APRIL 1: UEFA is weighing up the possibility of allowing teams at this year's European Championship to name larger squads following calls by several coaches who are afraid of losing players to Covid-19, a spokesperson told AFP on Thursday.

"UEFA is considering the issue. No decision has been made yet," a spokesperson for European football's governing body told AFP.

The option has been prompted by calls from several coaches, notably those of Italy, Belgium and France, to prepare for teams being hit by a raft of positive coronavirus tests which could force players into isolation during the tournament.

Euro 2020 was postponed last year because of the pandemic but is due to take place this year at venues all across the continent, from June 11 to July 11.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez this week called on UEFA to allow teams to name squads of "26 or 27 players".

National teams have named squads of 23 players at the World Cup and European Championship ever since the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Prior to that only 22 players were allowed in each squad at international tournaments.

"Ideally we would be able to have an extra goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward, so either 26 or 27 players in the squad," Martinez said after Belgium beat Belarus 8-0 in a World Cup qualifier. -AFP