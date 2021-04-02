Video
Sports

Top seed Medvedev follows Osaka out of Miami Open

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a shot to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their quarterfinal match of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. photo: AFP

MIAMI, APRIL 1: Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Miami Open Wednesday on a day of upsets that also saw Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka ousted from the quarter-finals.
Seventh-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut beat Medvedev 6-4, 6-2, for his third win in as many meetings with the Russian who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and ascended to No. 2 in the world with his victory at Marseille in March.
Women's world No. 2 Osaka -- seeded second behind top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the prestigious ATP Masters and WTA hardcourt tournament -- had bowed out hours earlier, the Japanese star's 23-match winning streak coming to a crashing halt with a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Greece's Maria Sakkari.
Bautista booked a semi-final showdown with 19-year-old Italian Jannick Sinner, the world No. 31 who beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.
Sakkari will face eighth-seeded Canadian Bianca Andreescu for a place in the women's final.
Andreescu, ranked ninth in the world, clawed out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over tenacious 58th-ranked Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Osaka, playing her first tournament since lifting her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, won just eight points in the first set as she failed to muster a single winner.
Osaka broke in the second game of the second set and seized a 3-0 lead before Sakkari roared back for a victory that ended Osaka's chance of overtaking Australia's Barty -- who had already booked her semi-final spot -- atop the world rankings this week.
Osaka acknowledged that the rankings race may have affected her against Greece's 25th-ranked Sakkari.
"The last time I was in this (press conference) seat, I wasn't really thinking at all about rankings, but someone asked me that question, so then I did start to ponder about it a lot.
"So maybe unwillingly that put pressure on myself. But I feel like even if it did, I should be able to rise above that," Osaka said.
Osaka hadn't dropped a set at love since her last defeat, which came in February 2020 in a Fed Cup match.    -AFP


