England see off Poland to keep perfect record

LONDON, APRIL 1: Harry Maguire thundered home a late winner as England beat Poland 2-1 on Wednesday to seize control of their World Cup qualifying group with three wins from three.

Captain Harry Kane gave Gareth Southgate's men a first-half lead from the penalty spot but they faded at an empty Wembley and were punished when Jakub Moder struck after a defensive howler from John Stones.

England looked likely to drop their first points of the campaign before Manchester United defender Maguire saved Stones's blushes with five minutes remaining after an assist from the Manchester City man.

The nervy win means England top Group I with nine points after comfortable wins earlier in the international window against San Marino and Albania.

Only the team that finishes top of the group are guaranteed a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar next year. -AFP





