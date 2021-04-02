Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England see off Poland to keep perfect record

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, APRIL 1: Harry Maguire thundered home a late winner as England beat Poland 2-1 on Wednesday to seize control of their World Cup qualifying group with three wins from three.
Captain Harry Kane gave Gareth Southgate's men a first-half lead from the penalty spot but they faded at an empty Wembley and were punished when Jakub Moder struck after a defensive howler from John Stones.
England looked likely to drop their first points of the campaign before Manchester United defender Maguire saved Stones's blushes with five minutes remaining after an assist from the Manchester City man.
The nervy win means England top Group I with nine points after comfortable wins earlier in the international window against San Marino and Albania.
Only the team that finishes top of the group are guaranteed a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar next year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA 'considering' allowing expanded squads for Euro 2020
Top seed Medvedev follows Osaka out of Miami Open
Italy keep perfect with win in Lithuania
England see off Poland to keep perfect record
Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years
Antoine Griezmann goal gives France win in Bosnia
South Africa begin march on 2023 World Cup
Mahmudullah seeks some grounds to stand on


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft