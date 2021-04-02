Video
Mahmudullah seeks some grounds to stand on

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Mahmudullah seeks some grounds to stand on

Mahmudullah seeks some grounds to stand on

Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who missed the last T20i match of the series against New Zealand with thigh injury, termed their performance in New Zealand 'very disappointing' and urged for finding an altar to stand on for future cricket.
"It's very disappointed for a T20i captain," Mahmudullah told in a press conference on Thursday "We have to way out something from here standing on which we'll be prepared for next series. We possibly will try to forget the series".
"You can't pick anything from an innings where you got all out for 76 runs. We didn't play our best cricket throughout the series," he added.
Bangladesh reached New Zealand in the last week of February to play three-match ODI series followed by as many T20i matches against Blackcaps. The formal tour started about one month later, on March 20. Guest got ample scope to make themselves prepared for the series. But still they failed to perform. Acknowledging the catastrophe Mahmudullah said, "We had come earlier and prepared ourselves. We had a good camp at Queenstown. Boys worked hard but we couldn't show that on the ground".
"We came here with a view to achieve some goals. We were desperate to fight back but we couldn't," he sighed.
Bangladesh played 32 international matches in New Zealand so far but still they remained winless there. They spoke high before commencing the series. But poured the old wine in new bottle.
"We've been playing here for many years but still we failed to register a win. We knew that it would be tough. They recently beat Australia. We knew that we had to give the best shots in all three departments -batting, bowling and fielding to bring on earth the flying New Zealand side. We couldn't do that," the Silent Killer stated regretfully.
Before the trip, they whitewashed West Indies in ODIs at home but had seen the other side of the coin in Test format and continued losing in New Zealand. They conceded eight straight defeats across the formats. Mahmudullah thinks that a win is a must to boost their belief and confidence. "We badly need some wins in any format. I think we are losing confidence in our team," he remarked.
"At the end of the day, if you don't win it will create doubt about yourself and the whole team. We had a few chances in the second ODI. I think we were quite competitive in the second T20i. We need to think about a few moments about those matches," he emphasized.


Mahmudullah seeks some grounds to stand on


