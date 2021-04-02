Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 April, 2021, 3:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World Cup success lifts Armenians after last year's bitter war

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

YEREVAN, APRIL 1: Armenians on Thursday were celebrating their tiny Caucasus country's surprising lead in its 2022 World Cup qualifying group with three wins out of three, lifting their spirits after a devastating war with Azerbaijan last year.
For the first time in the country's history, its national team on Wednesday took the sole lead in its FIFA World Cup qualifying group after wins against Liechtenstein, Iceland and Romania.
Traumatised by last year's disastrous defeat in a war with Azerbaijan that has engulfed the country in a political crisis, Armenia's triumphs on the football pitch have provided some semblance of relief.
"Armenians live in constant stress, we can't overcome this state of depression," 65-year-old football fan Khachatur Kharatyan told AFP on Thursday in the capital Yerevan.
"But our team's victory lifted our spirits, showed that we can win even when the adversary is strong," he said.
On Wednesday night, Armenians poured into Yerevan's streets waving national flags to celebrate their country's 3-2 victory over Romania in a qualifier for next year's World Cup in Qatar.
The win made Armenia leaders -- with nine points -- of Group J that also includes four-time world champion Germany.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook that the "win after defeat... is dedicated to our brothers" killed in last year's war with Azerbaijan for the control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The war, which erupted in September and ended six weeks later claiming the lives of some 6,000 people, saw Armenia forced to cede swathes of territories to Azerbaijan.
The Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement was seen in Armenia as a national humiliation, leading Pashinyan to call snap polls in June following months of mass anti-government protests.
For some Armenians, the country's football success could provide political lessons.
"The guys gave us such strong energy, showed that when we are united, when we are one team, we always win," said 29-year-old Yerevan resident Anush Serobyan. "Our people needed that lesson."
If Armenia makes next year's edition of the World Cup, it would be just the third former Soviet state to participate in the tournament, joining Russia and Ukraine.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA 'considering' allowing expanded squads for Euro 2020
Top seed Medvedev follows Osaka out of Miami Open
Italy keep perfect with win in Lithuania
England see off Poland to keep perfect record
Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years
Antoine Griezmann goal gives France win in Bosnia
South Africa begin march on 2023 World Cup
Mahmudullah seeks some grounds to stand on


Latest News
Bangladesh wants to forget this New Zealand series: Mahmudullah
Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge
Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char on April 3
Nat’l committee for stopping Book Fair as Covid cases surge
Abul Hayat tests positive for Covid-19
PM opens Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games
Badda woman lynching: Trial against 13 begins
BEZA gets 4,835.91 acres ‘khas’ land to set up Noakhali EZ
IO's testimony in graft case against SK Sinha ends
Tufan won't be able to seek bail from any court in six months: HC
Most Read News
Dhaka was my fate!
Country records highest ever 6,469 COVID-19 cases
Rizvi needs oxygen support, condition deteriorates
Govt bans entry of passengers from Europe, 12 countries
Rizvi shifted to ICU
Woman 'takes own life' after killing 2 children
Bangladesh want to end New Zealand tour with consolation win
Make virtual education fruitful
Surge in Covid-19 deaths, infections
France to close schools, extend COVID lockdown across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft