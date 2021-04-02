Video
Friday, 2 April, 2021
Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Visitors even wrapped-up in 10-over affair

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

New Zealand's players celebrate their series victory after the third Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Auckland on Thursday. photo: AFP

After ODIs whitewash, visiting Bangladesh were swept cleanly in the three-match T20i series against New Zealand losing rain interrupted last match of the tour by 65 runs on Thursday.
Toss delayed at the Eden Park in Auckland due to heavy downpour. Rain consumed half of the total life-line of the game and match officials decided to go for a 10-over a side affair, with three overs powerplay.  
Like previous game, Bangladesh preferred to chase winning the toss under the stand-in skipper Liton Das in absence of regular captain Mahmudullah Riyad. Mahmudullah stayed side-line due to thigh injury. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat succeeded the captain in the final squad. Besides, Rubel Hossain replaced Mohammad Saifuddin and Nazmul Hossain Shanto coined in place of Mohammad Mithun. New Zealand in the contrary made couple of changes. Todd Astle and Lockie Ferguson came in for Hamish Bennett and Ish Sodhi.
Blackcaps' openers Martin Guptill and Finn Allen started fireworks from the very first over. They jointly hammered visiting bowlers to stockpile rapid 85 runs from 5.4 overs before Guptill's departure with 44 off 19 hitting five massive against solitary boundary. Glenn Philips had gone for 14 runs from six balls while Daryl Mitchell had fallen run out scoring 11 runs. But it was Allen, who swing his bat all along carpet to slay Bangladesh bowlers on the way to his unbeaten 71 off 29! He articulated his breezy innings with 10 boundaries and three over boundaries.
Riding on the bat of Allen, hosts posted 141 runs on the board losing four wickets from 60 deliveries!
Chasing almost impossible target, Bangladesh once again experimented in their batting order and sent Soumya Sarkar to open with Naim Sheikh though Soumya hit a fifty in the very previous match batting at three! Soumya departed for 10 while regular opener Liton came at one-down and accompanied a golden duck.
Beside Soumya, two more Bangladesh batsmen managed to reach a double-digit figure. Naim scored 19 while Mosaddek had fallen down at 13. Rest of the visiting batters had gone for telephonic digits as Bangladesh were bowled out for 76 runs sustaining 9.3 overs.
Todd Astle hauled four wickets allowing 13 runs delivering stipulated two overs while acting skipper Tim Southee took three for 15 runs. Astle named the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.
Earlier, Bangladesh lost the series opener by 66 runs and 2nd match by 28 runs.




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
