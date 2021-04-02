Video
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

BOA to award best colourful venues

Published : Friday, 2 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), the organiser of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games, announced that the association would award the best three of the colourful venues of this games.
Starting on the first of April, the mega sporting event will continue till the 10th of the month. A total of 29 venues, inside and outside of Dhaka, will host a total of 31 sporting disciplines. Around 5300 athletes and officials will take part there.
Almost all the federation have individual venues. To motivate the federations in furnishing and promoting their venues and attract fans, BOA took that decision.
Deputy Secretary General of BOA and games steering committee member Ashikur Rahman Miku said, "We wanted to inspire the federations to prepare their venues and the award is part of that attempt. The best three venues will be awarded by the BOA."
The ninth edition of the top national games was supposed to be held in April last year and was postponed later owing to Coronavirus Disease. The pandemic disrupt everything at home and abroad then.






