Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games website launched

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) on Thursday launched the official website of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games-2020.

BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza formally inaugurated the website at the media cell of the BOA building this afternoon.

All the information related to the games can be found by entering the link https://bangabandhu9thbdgames.com.

BOA Deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku, BOA treasurer Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal and Director General Brigadier General (Retd.) Fakhruddin Haider, among others, were present on the occasion.









